Out Boulder County to celebrate Changemakers at St. Julien Hotel gala

BOULDER — Out Boulder County, the local LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, will honor 2022 Changemaker Award winners Josie Heath and Margaret Katz Cann during a gala Saturday at the St. Julien Hotel in Boulder.

Josie Health and Margaret Katz Cann, both active in the Community Foundation Boulder County nonprofit organization, “are powerful examples of what leaders who are committed to equality can do to create a better world for LGBTQ people,” Out BoCo said in a news release.

Katz Cann, a business consultant and coach who spent 22 years working with the foundation, “is passionate about the intersection of coaching with fundraising and works with nonprofit leaders to connect to passion and leadership to do compelling fundraising,” the release said.

Heath, who spent more than two decades leading the Community Foundation, “has been and continues to be a friend of many and an active ally of the LGBTQ+ community,” Out Boulder County said.