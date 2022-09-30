Banking & Finance  September 30, 2022

Funding Friday: Arpeggio Biosciences raise $17M in Series A

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Peregrine Private Equity Fund II LP, a private equity fund managed by Boulder boutique investment firm Schoolcraft Capital LLC, raised $20.4 million.
  • Boulder bioscience company Arpeggio Biosciences Inc., which develops RNA-based drugs, raised $17 million in a Series A funding round that was led by Builders VC.

