September 21, 2022

Citizen scientists to study St. Vrain Creek

LONGMONT — Multiple entities interested in the health of St. Vrain Creek will gather Sept. 28 to collect, identify and catalog aquatic macroinvertebrates in the river system.

Colorado nonprofit Can’d Aid, Trout Unlimited, the city of Longmont, and Left Hand Watershed Center are working together on the project using volunteers to serve as citizen scientists.

The event will be 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28. Volunteers will gather at the Longmont Museum north parking lot, 400 Quail Road in Longmont.

