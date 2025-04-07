WeldWerks, Pink Boots Society collaborate on Krush Queen IPA

GREELEY — WeldWerks Brewing Co. and the Pink Boots Society, an organization that supports career advancement and education for women in the brewing industry, recently released their collaboration beer called Krush Queens, a 6.3% alcohol-by-volume hazy IPA.

“The hop blend comes from Yakima Chief Hops who partnered with women-owned farms within their network of growers to assist with the blend’s creation,” WeldWerks said in a news release. “Jessica Riel of Double ‘R’ Farms, Reggie Brulotte of Brulotte Farms, and Erica Lorentz of Lakeside Ranches each hand-selected their favorite lots from the 2024 harvest to be featured.”

Krush Queens is available in WeldWerks’ Greeley taproom and at select retailers. Proceeds from sales will benefit the PBS Scholarship Fund.

