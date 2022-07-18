Coors to redevelop 5 blocks of downtown Golden

A multi-use district will take shape in the redevelopment of five blocks of downtown Golden. Courtesy AC Development.

GOLDEN — AC Development Co. LLC, a Golden-based master and vertical developer created by the Coors family, begins work today on the first phase of a five-block redevelopment of the CoorsTek Inc. facility in downtown Golden.

The new district will be anchored by a new global headquarters for CoorsTek and will account for approximately 1.25 million square feet of office, multi-family residential, retail and hotel space.

According to a press statement from AC, first phase elements include stabilization of buildings to be restored, demolition of numerous structures, infrastructure planning and construction and design of multiple commercial buildings. The first phase will include approximately 275,000 square feet of new and reused office space, 10,000 square feet of restaurant/retail space, new Eighth and Ninth street connections through the site, below-grade parking and a plaza. Later phases will feature additional public open spaces, an arts district, mobility strategies, mixed-income housing, additional retail and a hotel.

AC Development received unanimous approval last month of the redevelopment plan and rezoning from the Golden City Council.

“We’re thrilled to start the next chapter in our family’s 130-year relationship with Golden on this site, and we intend to set the tone early for sustainability and innovation with our new headquarters,” CoorsTek CEO Michael Coors said in a written statement.

Owned by the Coors family since 1884, the multi-block site at Washington Avenue and Ninth Street had been in continuous use for industrial purposes for more than 100 years. CoorsTek, formerly Coors Porcelain, was founded on the property in 1910, and the site is the historical location of the invention of the aluminum beverage can, the company press statement said. Today, CoorsTek manufactures ceramics for numerous industries, including components for hip replacements and armor components for law enforcement and the military.