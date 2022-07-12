NoCo community foundation adds five board members

FORT COLLINS — Five new members have joined the board of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado.

Taking seats on the board are:

Albert Bimper Jr., assistant vice president for academic affairs at Colorado State University.

G. Brent Coan, attorney at Coan, Payton & Payne LLC.

Ann Hutchison, president and CEO of the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce.

Nick Roe, vice president of HUB International.

Nicole Staudinger, regional president of First Bank.

“We are honored that these deeply knowledgeable and respected individuals have committed to joining the foundation’s board,” Kristin Todd, president and CEO of the foundation, said in a written statement. “They are smart, qualified leaders who believe in the foundation’s work to make Northern Colorado the best place to live, work, and raise a family for generations to come.”

Ongoing members of the board are Tom Behr, Charles Bouchard, Mark Driscoll, Craig Greenslit, Cecil Gutierrez, Jim Hendrix, Denise Juliana, Doreen MacDonald, Mark Newendorp and Marla Trumper.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.