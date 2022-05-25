Veloce Energy moves to Forge campus

LOVELAND — South Loveland’s Forge campus is quickly becoming a hotbed for electrification. Veloce Energy Inc., a company developing modular devices to make electrification easier, is moving from its north Fort Collins location into the Forge as it expands.

The space at 815 14th St. SW, formerly home to Hewlett-Packard Co., has transformed into a space for startups to grow. Veloce, which was founded during the pandemic, has made a home for itself alongside Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) and Loveland’s Warehouse Business Accelerator. Veloce CEO Jeff Wolfe said he is excited about the move into a larger space.

“The space is fantastic for what we’re doing,” Wolfe said.

Six of Veloce’s 12 employees moved into the space the week of May 16. The company got its start with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, and received a finalist spot with Cleantech.org’s Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge in 2021.

Veloce, which means fast in Italian, is working to help meet electrification goals without overloading existing grids. Their modular systems are intended to help electric-vehicle drivers set up home charging stations without needing to completely rework their existing power lines.

The company’s former location, at 1255 Red Cedar Circle in Fort Collins, was the center of Veloce’s operations after a nationwide search.

“The Fort Collins facility was a great birthplace for us,” Wolfe said.

The new location in Loveland is larger, has taller ceilings, has more access to power and is closer to Denver International Airport. Northern Colorado’s skilled workers and safety from California’s earthquakes and Texas’ hurricanes mean remote operations can open in the area where they wouldn’t have before.

“One of the things being remote does is spread the risks around,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe thinks making EVs more accessible to people is one way to reduce emissions and build demand for electric vehicles. Wolfe says driving an electric vehicle and experiencing its differences from internal combustion engines could be one way to increase demand.

“Getting people to drive electric cars is a huge convincer,” he said.

By reducing the costs of installing EV chargers or electric heat pumps, Veloce hopes to make electrification more equitable and accessible to those who wouldn’t have electrified their lives otherwise.

“What we do is we make the future that we want happen, faster and easier,” Wolfe said.