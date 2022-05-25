Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley biz leaders named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists

Nearly a dozen Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado businesses have been named Mountain West region finalists for Ernst & Young LLP’s EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award.

The finalists were selected by a panel of independent judges and evaluated based on their demonstration of long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes, according to an EY news release.

The region includes Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The local finalists were:

Bill Beans, Congruex LLC, Boulder.

Lena Phoenix and Steven Sashen, Feel the World Inc., dba Xero Shoes, Broomfield.

Annie Ryu, Global Village Fruit Inc., dba jack & annie’s, Boulder.

Mike Outwin, Jetti Resources LLC, Boulder.

Robin Thurston, Outside Interactive Inc., Boulder.

Michael Rucker, Scout Clean Energy LLC, Boulder.

Jodi Scott, Sierra Sage Herbs LLC, Lyons.

Coulter Lewis, This Land Inc. dba Sunday, Boulder.

Joe Laurienti, Ursa Major Inc., Berthoud.

Trey Foskett, Watchmaker Genomics Inc., Boulder.

“The 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year finalists are ambitious leaders who embody the entrepreneurial spirit,” Jim Wilson, Entrepreneur of the Year Mountain West Program co-director, said in a prepared statement. “Each day, they are making an impact in their company and community through their unwavering commitment to success.”

Regional award winners will be announced June 17. The winners will then be considered for the national Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November.