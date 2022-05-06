Home » Industry News » Banking & Finance



Funding Friday: Wunder Co. raises $76.9M

By  — 

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Wunder Co., a Boulder-based provider of solar energy to industrial and commercial real estate, raised $76.9 million in equity. 
  • Louisville cybersecurity company DirSec Holdings LLC raised $3.7 million in equity. 
  • Seacant Holdings LLC, a Greeley commercial real estate holding company, raised $1.03 million in equity. 
  • Broomfield-based Sierra Space Corp., a spinoff of Sierra Nevada Corp., has upped its debut fundraiser to $24.3 million. 
  • MHB AHV Kinston Investments LLC, a Loveland entity affiliated with McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., raised $25.8 million in equity. 

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Wunder Co., a Boulder-based provider of solar energy to industrial and commercial real estate, raised $76.9 million in equity. 
  • Louisville cybersecurity company DirSec Holdings LLC raised $3.7 million in equity. 
  • Seacant Holdings LLC, a Greeley commercial real estate holding company, raised $1.03 million in equity. 
  • Broomfield-based Sierra Space Corp., a spinoff of Sierra Nevada Corp., has upped its debut fundraiser to $24.3 million. 
  • MHB AHV Kinston Investments LLC, a Loveland entity affiliated with McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., raised $25.8 million in equity. 


 