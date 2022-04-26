Pottorff to retire from North Range Behavioral Health

GREELEY — Larry Pottorff, CEO of North Range Behavioral Health, will retire in the fall.

The organization has begun a national search for a replacement.

Pottorff joined North Range in 1983 and became its CEO in 2010. He’s a licensed clinical social worker. According to information from the agency, he spent his early years at North Range helping people living with severe and persistent mental illness re-engage in life and their communities.

“Inspired by the idea that individuals with mental illness recover by working and socializing together in a welcoming environment that emphasizes strengths, not diagnoses, he and a group of clients founded Frontier House in 1990,” the agency said in a press statement.

“I am thankful Janis and I could raise our family in Greeley and be a part of this innovative community mental health center for 39 years. It has been a privilege to work with many wonderful individuals with behavioral health concerns and our talented, compassionate staff. I treasure the friendships I’ve made across the county and state. Serving the most vulnerable has been our mission for more than half a century and will continue long beyond my tenure,” Pottorff said in a written statement.

John Gates, Greeley mayor, has worked with North Range on a variety of initiatives and said North Range excelled under Pottorff’s leadership. “Larry has set the leadership bar very high, and he will be hard to replace. He is a true professional who will be greatly missed, both personally and professionally.” During Pottorff’s tenure, North Range’s school-based team has grown to serve more than 50 area schools. “The collaboration between Greeley-Evans District 6 and North Range has been one of the most valuable partnerships of my career,” said Greeley-Evans District 6 Superintendent Deidre Pilch. “Larry has never wavered from his pledge to provide for the behavioral health needs of our students. He is a remarkable leader and human, and it has been a privilege to work with him.”