Boulder County firms rack up Colorado Manufacturing Awards

DENVER — Nearly a half-dozen companies that call Boulder County home were winners of Colorado Manufacturing Awards this year.
Sponsored Content
NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland
From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large.
Local winners were:
- Energy/Transportation Manufacturer of the Year: Solid Power Inc., Louisville.
- Building/Construction Manufacturer of the Year: Studio Shed, Louisville (Studio Shed Acquisition LLC).
- Cannabis Manufacturer of the Year: ECS Brands Ltd., Boulder.
- Food Brand/Co-Packer Manufacturer of the Year: Bobo’s, Boulder (Simply Delicious Inc.)
- Advanced Machining & Manufacturing Award: Hirsh Precision Products Inc., Boulder.
Of all of the finalists for these awards, about one-third were from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions.