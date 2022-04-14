Home » Industry News » Manufacturing



Boulder County firms rack up Colorado Manufacturing Awards

 

DENVER — Nearly a half-dozen companies that call Boulder County home were winners of Colorado Manufacturing Awards this year.

Local winners were:

  • Energy/Transportation Manufacturer of the Year: Solid Power Inc., Louisville.    
  • Building/Construction Manufacturer of the Year: Studio Shed, Louisville (Studio Shed Acquisition LLC).
  • Cannabis Manufacturer of the Year: ECS Brands Ltd., Boulder.     
  • Food Brand/Co-Packer Manufacturer of the Year: Bobo’s, Boulder (Simply Delicious Inc.)
  • Advanced Machining & Manufacturing Award: Hirsh Precision Products Inc., Boulder.

Of all of the finalists for these awards, about one-third were from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions.


 