Access 25 Logistics Park breaks ground

MEAD — Access 25 Logistics Park, a 300-acre development near the intersection of Interstate 25 and Weld County Road 34 that will have more than 3 million square feet of industrial space at full buildout, officially broke ground Thursday morning.

The ceremony was moved to the Mead Town Hall because of high winds at the construction site. Speakers included Dean Brown, senior vice president for developer Broe Real Estate Group; Colleen Whitlow, mayor of Mead; Scott James, chair of the Weld County Board of Commissioners; and Ryan Higgins, chief operating officer of OmniTrax.

BizWest previously carried a report indicating that The Home Depot will lease space in the industrial park.

Access 25 will be a unique industrial facility along the I-25 corridor in Northern Colorado in that it will be the only dual highway-rail-access park in the region. It is being built along the Great Western Railway of Colorado, which allows the park to connect to both Union Pacific and BNSF Railway lines. This was possible because GWR is a subsidiary of OmniTrax, which is part of Broe. The dual access will give tenants of the park easier access to freight service, as well as more origins and destinations.

The initial building in the park will be 120,250 square feet. At full buildout, Access 25 will have 14 buildings, three of which will be rail served. The first building will be ready in the fourth quarter of 2022.