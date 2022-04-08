Home » Region » Weekly BV



Funding Friday: Techstars raises $80.7M for Advancing Cities Accelerator

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Boulder accelerator Techstars Inc. raised $80.7 million for its 2022 Advancing Cities Accelerator.
  • CR3 Labs Inc., a Boulder technology company, raised $1.07 million in a pre-seed round. The company’s product, FungyProof, is designed to evaluate the quality of non-fungible tokens — similar to the way a CarFax is used to evaluate a car before purchase.
  • Longmont bioscience company Sinaptic Holdings LLC raised $3 million of a $5 million options round. 
  • Delta-v Capital, a Boulder technology venture capital firm, launched a new pooled investment fund, Delta-v OD LP. It has raised $30.3 million. It also launched Delta-v TW2 LP, a $40 million pooled investment fund.
  • Unreasonable Capital LLC, a Boulder venture capital firm focusing on emerging markets, launched several new pooled investment funds. UC Air Protein II has raised $1.04 million, UC Bloc LLC has raised $665,187, UC Wild LLC has raised $520,000, UC Air Protein LLC has raised $115,000, and UC At One LLC has raised $2.23 million.

