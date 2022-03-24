Home » Industry News » Environment



Durango and Silverton railroad to settle 416 Fire lawsuit

The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad will settle for $20 million a federal lawsuit stemming from the 416 Fire, the Durango Herald reports.

The 416 Fire, which in 2018 burned more than 57,000 acres in the San Juan National Forest, was sparked by a cinder from a coal-fired locomotive.


 