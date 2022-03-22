WeldWerks ceases construction on Colorado Springs taproom

GREELEY and COLORADO SPRINGS — WeldWerks Brewing Co. is permanently ceasing construction on its planned Colorado Springs taproom, the company announced Tuesday.

WeldWerks co-founder Neil Fisher told BizWest that rising construction costs and delays forced the brewery to prioritize its other current construction project — a massive new brewing facility next to its existing taproom in Greeley.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” Fisher said. “We’re still very excited about and supportive of the Colorado Springs brewing community. It finally became clear over the past couple weeks that costs were not going to go down in a reasonable timeframe. We decided it was best to take that project off the table and focus all of our resources on the Greeley property.”

WeldWerks originally planned to open a 1,300-square-foot taproom and outdoor beer garden in a renovated historic building in downtown Colorado Springs. Despite permitting delays and rising construction costs, Fisher said he was optimistic as recently as the beginning of the year that the project would still be completed.

But WeldWerks’ production has increased to the point where it’s brewing at full capacity every month, Fisher said, and the company needed to expand its production capacity so it could continue to grow.

“We’d reached our ceiling,” Fisher said. “If we want to grow in 2022, we’ll need the expanded capacity.”

After breaking ground on the new brewhouse, that project was also hit by construction delays and rising costs. Then the start of the war in Ukraine made it apparent that costs would not come down anytime soon, forcing WeldWerks to prioritize the brewhouse project.

“With the state of everything right now, it was clear that [the brewhouse] was going to be more costly and take more time,” Fisher said. “Resources are limited, and there is not a lot of hope that costs will come down.”

Fisher said WeldWerks does not have a timeline for its new brewhouse, but that all the materials are on order and the project is under construction in earnest. WeldWerks’ current production facility will continue to operate while the new one is being built.

WeldWerks recently opened The Annex, an inhouse restaurant, at the Greeley location.

The brewery will move to sell its Colorado Springs property as soon as possible, Fisher said. It is not pursuing any other locations at this time.