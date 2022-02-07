One-On-One: Interview with WeldWerks head of experience Jake Goodman

Each month, BizWest asks a business leader to participate in a question and answer feature to help shed light on a business topic, an industry or add insight to a field of endeavor. This month, Jake Goodman answers our questions. This interview has been lightly edited for length and content.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

Not content to spend the COVID-19 pandemic resting on its laurels, Greeley-based brewery WeldWerks Brewing Co. is executing an aggressive strategy that includes the upcoming opening of a new on-site restaurant concept called the Annex and a new tap-room in Colorado Springs.

BizWest: Tell us a little bit about the Annex: When do you hope to open, how many seats, theme, etc.

Goodman: We’ll be opening February 2022 inside the WeldWerks taproom in Greeley. Our indoor space will have just shy of 100 seats once the adjacent lounge is finished, which is also a part of the overall construction process, then we have another couple dozen tables outside for folks to enjoy once the nice weather swings back around. As far as a general theme goes, the Annex experience is being crafted to fit neatly within the current feel of the taproom and it’s offerings, meaning we will do what we can to blend precise technique and a deep understanding of flavor composition while still focusing overall on the simple enjoyment that comes from a great bite.The cuisine draws inspiration from our favorite international street foods and will rotate frequently, similar to our tap list.

BizWest: One of the really cool things about a brewery operating its own restaurant is the ability to craft special food and drink pairings. Can you give us a couple of examples of what visitors can expect from the menu?

Goodman: Contrary to what one might expect, we’re not initially focusing on the marriage of food + beer. There will be plenty of opportunities to use our brews within the context of a dish — one of our opening offerings features a chocolate ganache made from Medianoche, our line of barrel-aged imperial stouts — but we want the two elements to stand alone. Ideally we start to see a new segment of guests frequenting the taproom, one who walks in first and foremost for the food but who leaves with a new-found understanding and appreciation of craft beer.

The menu will be refreshed often, but to start with we have dishes ranging from Spanish calamari with romesco sauce to Taiwanese sticky pork belly on steamed buns, to a crave-satisfying double cheeseburger that takes you right back to your favorite neighborhood diner from childhood.

BizWest: Obviously, the past two years have been quite challenging for the hospitality industry. It’s quite a courageous move to open a restaurant during a pandemic. Are you confident that diners and drinkers in Greeley will eventually return in full force to in-person establishments?

Goodman: Absolutely. People everywhere are eager for a return to some sense of normality, especially during these colder months. On top of that, the Greeley-area population in general is becoming only more and more hungry (no pun intended) for additional high-quality dining options, and we think we can fit neatly into an already-evolving NoCo food scene.

BizWest: The Annex isn’t the only big addition on the horizon for WeldWerks; the brewery is also nearing completion on a new taproom down in Colorado Springs. Can you give us an update on the project and tell us about WeldWerks’ decision to plant its flag in Colorado Springs? Any other cities on your radar for new operations?

Goodman: Despite the highly-custom nature of the buildout and some significant set-backs over the past couple of years (primarily related to the pandemic), we feel relatively confident that the Colorado Springs taproom will be open in the first half of 2022. Colorado Springs was a natural choice for our next location because it has a lot in common with our hometown of Greeley, which is an atmosphere that feels comfortable and fits naturally. No plans for additional expansion quiet yet — we just want to get this first satellite open — but we’re always looking to the future.