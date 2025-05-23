Local olive oil, whiskey crafters win major awards

A pair of craft manufacturers in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley recently won prestigious awards in their individual fields: olive oil and whiskey.

Wildly Virgin, a Boulder-based olive oil company specializing in small batches from generations-old Portuguese farms, won a gold medal at the New York International Olive Oil Competition for its Joaquim’s Reserve Cobrançosa varietal.

“This is a huge milestone not only for Wildly Virgin, but for our incredible producer and partner Joaquim Moreira,” Wildly Virgin co-founder Nader Akhnoukh said in a prepared statement. “To not only win gold, but rank among the world’s top 100 olive oils, is an incredible testament to the quality of Portuguese olive oil and the passion behind it. We’re thrilled to earn this recognition in our first showing and see Portuguese olive oil recognized on the world stage.”

Loveland-based Root Shoot Spirits’ American Single Malt Whiskey was named American Single Malt Whiskey of the Year at the London Spirits Competition.

“Recognition for Root Shoot Whiskey is also recognition for the soil, sun, sweat and stubbornness that went into making it,” Root Shoot founder Todd Olander said in a prepared statement. “Whiskey, especially single malt, is as good as its raw materials, and ours have been carefully cultivated for generations using lots of hard work, dedication and regenerative agricultural practices.”

