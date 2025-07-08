Laramie Main Street Alliance to host Brewfest

LARAMIE, Wyoming — Laramie Main Street Alliance on Saturday will host its primary fundraising event, Laramie Brewfest, on Saturday at Depot Park in downtown Laramie.

The annual festival brings together more than 2,500 attendees to sample craft beers, enjoy

live music and connect with local vendors — all while raising funds to keep the slliance’s services free for every business, building owner and entrepreneur in the downtown district.

This year’s event will feature beer samples from 30 brewers from across the country and offerings from local food trucks Turo Filipino LLC, Queso’s Kitchen Food Truck, Flaco’s Tacos and Salt & Spice & Everything Rice. The bands Rumours and The Athletics will add live musical performances.

“The best part of Laramie Brewfest is seeing our community come together — enjoying Depot Park, sampling great beer and making memories with friends,” Jennifer Power, LMSA communications coordinator, said in a prepared statement. “What makes it even more special is knowing that every dollar raised directly supports our downtown.”

Presale tickets are available at laramiemainstreet.org/brewfest. General admission is $50 and

VIP tickets are $60. Only a limited number of VIP tickets remain. Some general-admission tickets will be available at the gate on the day of the event.

VIP entry begins at 11:30 a.m., with doors opening for general admission at 1:30 p.m.

To support safe transportation from Laramie Brewfest, free rides home will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, thanks to volunteer drivers from Laramie Connections.

Laramie Main Street Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating as part of the State of Wyoming’s “Wyoming Main Street” program under the Wyoming Business Council, guided by the principles of the National Main Street Program.

