Funding Friday: Foundry Group launches latest fund

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest's roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Boulder technology-focused venture capital firm Foundry Group Inc. launched its latest fund, Foundry 2022 LP, with a target of $550 million. It has not yet raised any capital.

launched its latest fund, with a target of $550 million. It has not yet raised any capital. Rosenbohm Equity Fund Advisors Inc., a Greeley investment firm, launched its first fund Rosenbohm Equity Fund I, LP. The $5 million fund has raised $1.12 million so far.

a Greeley investment firm, launched its first fund The $5 million fund has raised $1.12 million so far. Icebox Management Aggregator LLC, an entity affiliated with the Broomfield office of Swiss investment firm Partners Group Holding AG, raised $6.32 million.

an entity affiliated with the Broomfield office of Swiss investment firm raised $6.32 million. Boulder utility data company Copper Labs Inc. has raised $3.5 million of an $8 million equity round.

has raised $3.5 million of an $8 million equity round. Boulder real estate investment firm Tepuy Properties LLC launched two funding rounds: 3050 Broadway Boulder LLC, a $1.64 million round, and the $3.5 million 5825 Delmonico LLC . Neither have raised any capital.

launched two funding rounds: a $1.64 million round, and the $3.5 million . Neither have raised any capital. PhotonPharma Inc., a Fort Collins company that specializes in tumor-specific immune therapies, raised $1.82 million of a $5.43 million equity round.

2821 Welton Street Investment LLC, an entity affiliated with Boulder real estate firm Stok Investment Group LLC, raised $1.75 million.