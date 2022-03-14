Justpoint raises $6.9M in additional seed funding

BOULDER — Justpoint Inc., a Boulder-based software company, has raised $6.9 million in seed-extension funding.

The company, which has developed an artificial-intelligence platform targeting the legal industry, initially raised $1 million in seed funding in 2020. Justpoint extended the seed round, raising the additional $6.9 million, for a total funding round of $7.9 million.

Divergent Capital and Charge Ventures co-led the round, with additional investment from Crossbeam Venture Partners; Honeystone Ventures; Interplay.vc; Weekend Fund; Vijay Krishnan, co-founder of Turing; Jackson Moses, co-founder of Mainstreet; and Ali Moiz, founder of Stonks.

Justpoint’s platform handles back-office tasks for attorneys, improving litigation discovery for personal-injury cases so that attorneys can quickly understand a claim’s merits. For individuals seeking a litigation attorney, the platform allows plaintiffs to select attorneys based on data-driven predictive outcomes.

“We love backing companies that are reimagining massive, inefficient markets with software,” Ryan Hoover, gounder at Weekend Fund. said in a written statement. “Justpoint isn’t only building a large business in this $100B+ industry, more importantly, they are creating a more accessible and fair litigation system for consumers.”

Justpoint said that it will use the funding to expand the attorney-matching platform for victims of sexual assault and human rights violations, and accelerating the development of an AI-based platform helping attorneys better understand claims’ merits.