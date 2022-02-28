GHX makes third acquisition in recent years

LOUISVILLE — Global Healthcare Exchange Inc., software-as-a-service company providing logistics assistance to the health care industry, has acquired Syft Corp., a Tampa, Florida developer of artificial intelligence-enable supply-chain management solutions.

“Health care can be complex, but we share GHX’s vision that together we can help simplify the business of health care to improve outcomes so that we create a future where affordable, quality health care is possible,” Syft CEO Todd Plesko said in a prepared statement. “The GHX network and collection of data combined with our approach to automation-driven supply chain management will help health care transform the supply chain, building greater resilience and agility.”

Terms of the deal, which marks GHX’s third acquisition in two years, were not disclosed.

In January 2020, GHX absorbed Chicago-based Lumere Inc., a provider of data and analytics solutions that enable health care organizations to build clinically integrated supply chains and optimize medication formulary management.That was followed up in October 2021 when GHX bought Explorer Surgical Corp., a Chicago operator of a digital and remote case support platform.