Funding Friday: Sierra Space up to $9.01M in equity in funding round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Broomfield-based Sierra Space Corp., a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corp., continued the equity and options funding round it launched in December. It has now raised $9.01 million. 
  • Prieto Battery Inc., a Fort Collins company that manufactures lithium ion batteries, upped the equity funding round that it launched last July. It has now raised $4.72 million of $8.87 million. 
  • 296 Pine Needle LLC, an entity affiliated with Fort Collins real estate investment firm Lifestyle Asset Group, raised $1.93 million of a $3.63 million equity round.

320 Gold Investors LLC, an entity associated with Lafayette real estate investment company Alloy Real Estate Capital LLC, raised $3.65 million in equity.

