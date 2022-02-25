Funding Friday: Sierra Space up to $9.01M in equity in funding round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Broomfield-based Sierra Space Corp., a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corp., continued the equity and options funding round it launched in December. It has now raised $9.01 million.
- Prieto Battery Inc., a Fort Collins company that manufactures lithium ion batteries, upped the equity funding round that it launched last July. It has now raised $4.72 million of $8.87 million.
- 296 Pine Needle LLC, an entity affiliated with Fort Collins real estate investment firm Lifestyle Asset Group, raised $1.93 million of a $3.63 million equity round.
320 Gold Investors LLC, an entity associated with Lafayette real estate investment company Alloy Real Estate Capital LLC, raised $3.65 million in equity.
Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Broomfield-based Sierra Space Corp., a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corp., continued the equity and options funding round it launched in December. It has now raised $9.01 million.
- Prieto Battery Inc., a Fort Collins company that manufactures lithium ion batteries, upped the equity funding round that it launched last July. It has now raised $4.72 million of $8.87 million.
- 296 Pine Needle LLC, an entity affiliated with Fort Collins real estate investment firm Lifestyle Asset Group, raised $1.93 million of a $3.63 million equity round.
320 Gold Investors LLC, an entity associated with Lafayette real estate investment company Alloy Real Estate Capital LLC, raised $3.65 million in equity.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!