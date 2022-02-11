Colorado Premium Foods to add new Greeley facility, add 300 jobs

GREELEY — East Greeley could be home to a new food facility soon. Colorado Premium Foods has made a deal for $8 million for 2400 W. 29th St. in Greeley. Pre-application documents for the site include plans for a new food processing facility.

The 171,725 square foot site formerly hosted Greeley Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, and it is zoned for commercial use. The ReStore has found a new home in the Greeley Mall.

The site would need to be rezoned for industrial use or a PUD, according to the pre-application document.

Plans for the site include a meat processing facility, where larger pieces of meat would be broken down into smaller portions for retail and restaurant use. No animals would be slaughtered at the site.

Colorado Premium Foods plans to relocate a portion of its employees to the new site, and employ around 300 new workers. The proposed plan anticipates that about 14 trucks would visit the site weekly.

Inspectors don’t predict increased odors or noise from the facility at this time, and a visual inspection indicates minimal traffic impacts. More information on the site will come as additional documents are submitted.

Attempts to contact company executives about their plans were not successful.