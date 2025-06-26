JBS leaders ring opening bell on NYSE

NEW YORK — Leaders of global food company JBS (NYSE: JBS) Wednesday celebrated the company’s new listing on the New York Stock Exchange by ringing the opening bell at the iconic exchange.

Ringing the bell was JBS founder José Batista Sobrinho — whose initials make up the company’s name. Sobrinho, known as Zé Mineiro, grew the company from a small butcher shop beginning in 1953 into a multibillion-dollar food company.

Other JBS leaders attending included Wesley Batista, controlling shareholder of JBS; Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of Greeley-based JBS USA; Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO; and Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO.

JBS began trading on the NYSE June 13, a dual listing with Brazil’s B3 stock exchange. The company said the dual listing was designed to “unlock shareholder value, align the capital structure with JBS’s global profile, and expand access to investment opportunities — while preserving financial discipline.”

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for JBS,” Tomazoni said. “Our recent listing on the NYSE is the culmination of incredibly hard work of teams in every corner of our global organization and better positions JBS to fulfill our ambitions to be the world’s leading food company. Through key growth projects, JBS can meet the strong consumer demand for high-quality proteins and build on the win-win relationships we have established with our producer partners. We are grateful for the opportunity to engage with our U.S.-based investors and look forward to continuing to showcase our vision to feed a growing world, while creating a better future for our team members and the communities in which we operate.”

JBS produces poultry, pork, beef, lamb, fish and plant-based products, employing more than 280,000 people in 17 countries.

JBS USA is headquartered at 1770 Promontory Circle in Greeley. Christopher Wood/BizWest

