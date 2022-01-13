Edge R&D chooses Douglas County for expansion

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Edge R&D, an Arizona-based business intelligence, data management and technology solutions company, will expand to Douglas County, bringing 69 jobs over the next eight years.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the expansion Tuesday. An exact location for the operation has not yet been determined, but it is expected to be in Castle Rock, Castle Pines or Lone Tree.

Edge R&D offers project services, managed services and staff augmentation, with operations based mainly in Arizona and Washington.

“Colorado is on a mission to grow our thriving technology sector with high-paying jobs by attracting new businesses and out competing other states. Douglas County is a terrific place to do business with a great quality of life,” Polis said in a statement. “Edge R&D represents growth of this advanced industry and we are excited for their growth in Douglas County.”

The average annual wage for the new 69 positions is expected to be more than 200 percent of the average annual wage in Douglas County.

“Edge R&D is excited about the opportunity to grow in the Colorado market. We are looking forward to becoming part of Colorado’s technology community and hope to bring positive growth to its economy,” said CEO Ryan Williams.

Colorado competed with Arizona and Washington for Edge R&D.