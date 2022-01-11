U.S. News & World Report: IT security role top job of 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Information security analyst is the top job of the new year.

According to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Jobs 2022 rankings, the IT gig scored the highest among all job types based on criteria such as 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

“Information security analysts are increasingly critical as organizations work to protect against data breaches and cyber attacks,” U.S. News consumer advice senior editor Antonio Barbera said in a prepared statement. “The 10-year outlook for the occupation is strong: It is predicted to be in high demand, with an expected expansion of the profession and an increase in its volume of jobs. Low unemployment and a high median salary make this career sector appealing as well.”

Following IT security analysts on the rankings were nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant, medical and health services manager and fashion designer.

Of the top 100 jobs, nearly 40% were in medical fields.

“It is no surprise that health care occupations continue to dominate the Best Jobs general rankings; the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly helped underscore the essential role they play in all of our lives,” Barbera said in a statement. “The low unemployment rates and strong future prospects for many of these roles certainly reflect that.”

In addition to ranking the top jobs of 2022, U.S. News identified cities where certain positions are particularly prevalent.

Locally, Greeley is a top city for computer systems analysts, who according to U.S. News and World Report earn an average annual salary of $121,790. Boulder is a hotspot for office clerks ($46,310 average annual salary), financial manager ($187,940), technical writer ($95,360) and nail technician ($44,000).