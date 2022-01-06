Rush Bowls looks south for expansion

BOULDER — Rush Bowls, the Boulder-based fast-casual restaurant chain known for its meals-in-a-bowl concept, is opening stores in three new southern markets in early 2022: Birmingham, Alabama; Naples, Florida; and Metairie, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans.

“People in Birmingham, Naples, and New Orleans are wanting a healthy, on-the-go food option,” Rush Bowls CEO Andrew Pudalov said in a prepared statement. “There is nothing like Rush Bowls in these cities, so we are thrilled to introduce these markets to a side of health and wellness that they haven’t seen or tasted before.”

Rush Bowls, through Rush Bowls Franchising LLC, began expanding with franchise locations in 2016.

The company has 35 restaurants in 19 states and more than 100 additional locations in various stages of development.

