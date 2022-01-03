Handful of Denver commercial projects to be completed in 2022

This report first appeared at BizWest news partner BusinessDen.

Only a handful of major non-residential developments in Denver are expected to be completed this year.

That’s largely because the pandemic delayed the groundbreaking for some hotel and office projects.

Here’s a look at the projects that should be delivered in 2022:

One Platte, LoHi

Denver-based Nichols Partnership and San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties broke ground on the five-story, 250,000-square-foot One Platte office building at 1701 Platte St. in February 2020.

A marketing brochure on the building’s website says it is set to be completed in the first quarter. No tenants have been announced.

Vectra Bank headquarters, DTC

Denver-based Vectra Bank broke ground on a new headquarters building for itself in Belleview Station in December 2020.

The nine-story Vectra Corporate Center will be about 127,000 square feet and include ground-floor retail space, four floors of parking and four floors of office space.

“We were able to get the necessary building materials before supply chain issues surfaced and our contractor had a good team during the past 20 months,” CEO Bruce Alexander told BusinessDen in a December email. “We are on time and on budget and hope to begin to move in in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our team is very excited about the new building and hope it will energize our teams.”

Vib hotel, RiNo

Englewood-based TWC Management began work on a Vib hotel at 3560 Brighton Blvd. in September 2020. At the time, Best Western, which owns the Vib brand, said it expected the hotel to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Construction, however, has yet to wrap up. TWC didn’t respond to a request for comment regarding an opening estimate.

Thompson Denver, Central Business District

California-based T2 Hospitality broke ground on its 11-story Thompson Denver hotel at 1600 Market St. in mid-2019.

The first Denver property in the Thompson Hotels portfolio is set to open in January, according to a recent news release.

The Slate Denver (formerly the Emily Griffith Opportunity School), Central Business District

Denver-based hotel firm Stonebridge Cos. began converting the former Emily Griffith vocational school at 1250 Welton St. into a 250-room hotel in the spring of 2019.

Stonebridge CEO Navin Dimond said in an email in December that he hopes to open the hotel early in the second quarter. It will be flagged under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand.