Sweetwater Brewing opens new Fort Collins taproom

FORT COLLINS — Six months after Atlanta craft beer maker Sweetwater Brewing Co. LLC announced its expansion into Colorado, the brewery’s tap room and production facility at 1020 E. Lincoln Ave. is open for business.

The space had previously been occupied by Red Truck Brewing Co., which Sweetwater acquired in July.

Laird Mulderink, vice president of operations in Colorado for Sweetwater, said the entire 10,000-square-foot taproom was remodeled and the production capacity was expanded to allow the facility to brew up to 80,000 barrels of beer per year.

The brewery is also building an outdoor beer garden, for which it has building permit hearings upcoming. The beer garden is slated to include tables, lawn games and a stage for live music. Mulderink said the plan is for the beer garden to open in early April 2022 “so we can throw down for 4/20.”

“Everything has been off to a phenomenal launch so far,” Mulderink added.

