Boulder County selects five businesses for packaging pollution reduction grants

BOULDER COUNTY — Five local food and beverage companies have been selected as grant recipients in a program to help them transition to lower-waste packaging, the county announced in a news release.

The program, which is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will give out $40,000 to the five businesses.

The recipients are:

Future Fit Foods: The Longmont healthy convenience food company, which recently won BizWest’s IQ Award for natural products, received $10,000 to replace single-use corrugated shipping boxes, identify a compostable ink and implement trials for new compostable packaging.

Hävenly: The Boulder baker received $5,000 for environmentally friendly packaging for baked goods and bread mixes.

Pastaficio Boulder: It received $5,000 for naturally biodegradable and recyclable paperboard packaging.

Quinn Snacks: The Louisville popcorn, pretzel and snack maker received $10,000 for recyclable and compostable packing options for its microwave popcorn products.

The Tea Spot: The Louisville tea company received $10,000 for sustainable stand-up tea pouches.

“The teams have unique challenges, sustainability goals, and products,” Deandra Croissant, Boulder County Sustainability Specialist, said in a prepared statement. “This makes for a diverse pilot that will help us gain insights on the cost and environmental performance of various pollution-reduced packaging types. We’re looking forward to seeing what’s possible when it comes to circular design and improved environmental performance of food and beverage packaging.”