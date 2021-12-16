Boulder bringing back free food-delivery program

BOULDER — Nosh Boulder, a city-funded service launched last fall that provides local diners with free delivery service and minimizes surcharges for restaurants, is returning.

The city will continue to subsidize the effort up to $75,000 with Nosh delivery from Dec. 20 through Feb. 28, 2022, making the deliveries free to both the participating restaurants and to their customers, according to a Boulder news release.

Nosh operates in Boulder as well as in several Northern Colorado communities.

“Boulder enjoyed a return to in-person dining this past summer, and we are delighted that Nosh Delivery can continue to aid Boulder’s small and independent restaurants in serving the community during the cooler weather months,” Nosh founderGleidson Gouveia, founder of Nosh. “What makes us different is that we’re collectively owned by Boulder independent restaurants; we are committed to local and to helping participating restaurants compete with larger chains as the economy recovers.”

The Nosh Boulder subsidy is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.