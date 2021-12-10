New digital marketing conglomerate buys Mondo Robot

BOULDER — Digital creative agency Mondo Robot LLC has been absorbed by Conspiracy Theory, a newly formed umbrella company that includes entertainment-centered marketing firms Unfold Agency Inc. and Modern Formula Inc.

“I have put my blood, sweat and tears into Mondo Robot, so has everyone who has played a vital role in building it into what it is today,” Mondo Robot founder Chris Hess said in a prepared statement. “I have been approached to sell by multiple private equity firms and agencies over the years. Finding the right partner was not just critical—it was mandatory. The partnership will allow us to stay true to who we are, while also allowing us to strengthen our focus and grow.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I’ve admired Chris and Mondo Robot’s work for years,” Conspiracy Theory CEO Zihla Salinas said in a statement. “Their design excellence and strong creative culture really make them a standout in the digital product space. They represent exactly what we are all about as a network of best-in-class specialists.”

