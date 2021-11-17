MAPRagency named ‘Public Relations Agency of the Year’

BOULDER — MAPRagency, a Boulder-based public relations, digital marketing and creative services agency, has been named the Public Relations Agency of the Year in the 2021 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards by Business Intelligence Group.

“2021 has been an outstanding year for our agency,” MAPR president and CEO Doyle Albee said in a prepared statement. “We’ve continued to expand our client base and developed integrated, creative and effective processes that have resulted in hundreds of hits, prestigious award wins and successful digital marketing programs for our clients. We are thrilled to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group.”

MAPR more than doubled its billings in the past year, despite the ongoing global pandemic and resulting market uncertainty, the company said.

The company also reorganized its senior management team, promoting MAPR veteran Melissa Christensen to vice president, public relations; long-time creative director Jennifer Stevens to vice president, digital and creative services; and senior account executive Amy Leger to chief operating officer and client services officer.

In 2021, MAPR conceived and executed a number of campaigns for regional technology companies and organizations, including CableLabs, Valyant AI, Vaisala and Zaiser Motors.

“The past year has presented difficult challenges for marketing and public relations teams in creating messages and campaigns that resonate with their audiences in these unprecedented times,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners is marked by extraordinary individuals who delivered extraordinary work in extraordinary times, and we are incredibly proud to recognize the work of MAPRagency.”

MAPR was one of seven agencies globally to win Public Relations Agency of the Year honors.

The company maintains offices in Boulder, Fort Collins and Denver, with partner offices in 10 additional U.S. markets through its affiliation with the Stryker-Munley Group.