CSU MBA program cracks magazine’s top five in U.S.

FORT COLLINS — An MBA program at Colorado State University earned high marks in a ranking by a media group focused on sustainable businesses.

The Impact MBA came in No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 20 globally in the 2021 Better World MBA report by Corporate Knights, a CSU news release said.

Toronto-based Corporate Knights is “the voice for clean capitalism,” its website said, “an economic system in which prices incorporate social, economic and ecological benefits and costs.”

2021 rankings are based on “integration of sustainability across core courses … sustainability-related research published by faculty [and] faculty gender and racial diversity,” CSU’s release said.

The Impact MBA began 15 years ago as the Global Social and Sustainable Enterprise MBA and was recently renamed. Students from 71 countries have studied in the program. Graduates work at Google, Natural Grocers, Nature Conservancy, and government agencies, among other companies and groups.

The program’s two tracks prepare students either to start their own social entrepreneurship venture or work toward corporate sustainability within other organizations.

“Companies recognize the importance of the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit,” Impact MBA Program Director Kat Ernst said in the release.

U.S. programs ahead of CSU in the ranking are in Pennsylvania, Vermont, North Carolina and Georgia.

Corporate Knights’ flagship quarterly publication has a circulation of 125,000. It’s distributed inside the Washington Post in the U.S. and the Globe and Mail in Canada.

