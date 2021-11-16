CSU MBA program cracks magazine’s top five in U.S.

FORT COLLINS — An MBA program at Colorado State University earned high marks in a ranking by a media group focused on sustainable businesses.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
The Impact MBA came in No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 20 globally in the 2021 Better World MBA report by Corporate Knights, a CSU news release said.
Toronto-based Corporate Knights is “the voice for clean capitalism,” its website said, “an economic system in which prices incorporate social, economic and ecological benefits and costs.”
2021 rankings are based on “integration of sustainability across core courses … sustainability-related research published by faculty [and] faculty gender and racial diversity,” CSU’s release said.
The Impact MBA began 15 years ago as the Global Social and Sustainable Enterprise MBA and was recently renamed. Students from 71 countries have studied in the program. Graduates work at Google, Natural Grocers, Nature Conservancy, and government agencies, among other companies and groups.
The program’s two tracks prepare students either to start their own social entrepreneurship venture or work toward corporate sustainability within other organizations.
“Companies recognize the importance of the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit,” Impact MBA Program Director Kat Ernst said in the release.
U.S. programs ahead of CSU in the ranking are in Pennsylvania, Vermont, North Carolina and Georgia.
Corporate Knights’ flagship quarterly publication has a circulation of 125,000. It’s distributed inside the Washington Post in the U.S. and the Globe and Mail in Canada.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — An MBA program at Colorado State University earned high marks in a ranking by a media group focused on sustainable businesses.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The Impact MBA came in No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 20 globally in the 2021 Better World MBA report by Corporate Knights, a CSU news release said.
Toronto-based Corporate Knights is “the voice for clean capitalism,” its website said, “an economic system in which prices incorporate social, economic and ecological benefits and costs.”
2021 rankings are based on “integration of sustainability across core courses … sustainability-related research published by faculty [and] faculty gender and racial diversity,” CSU’s release said.
The Impact MBA began 15 years ago as the Global Social and Sustainable Enterprise MBA and was recently renamed. Students from 71 countries have studied in the program. Graduates work at Google, Natural Grocers, Nature Conservancy, and government agencies, among other companies and groups.
The program’s two tracks prepare students either to start their own social entrepreneurship venture or work toward corporate sustainability within other organizations.
“Companies recognize the importance of the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit,” Impact MBA Program Director Kat Ernst said in the release.
U.S. programs ahead of CSU in the ranking are in Pennsylvania, Vermont, North Carolina and Georgia.
Corporate Knights’ flagship quarterly publication has a circulation of 125,000. It’s distributed inside the Washington Post in the U.S. and the Globe and Mail in Canada.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!