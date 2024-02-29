CSU, Butterfly Pavilion partner to conserve insects

The Administration Building at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

WESTMINSTER and FORT COLLINS — The Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster and Colorado State University have formed a new partnership to advance entomology, the science and study of insects.

The goal of the partnership is “to increase research, conservation and management of invertebrate species, engage and provide opportunities for aspiring biologists, ecologists, agriculturalists and conservationists working globally, and connect that work to the public, creating more awareness and support for invertebrates,” according to a joint news release from the parties.

“CSU is proud to formalize this unique partnership with such an important research and cultural institution,” CSU President Amy Parsons said in the release. “Butterfly Pavilion and CSU have long connected students for internship opportunities and engaged in collaborative research. This partnership will prepare the future workforce, enhance conservation efforts, and elevate our research abilities, which is more important than ever given the critical impact of invertebrates on the food web, agriculture and the environment.”