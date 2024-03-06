CSU, Overland Mountain Bike Association win state outdoor grants

An entry sign to Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

DENVER — Two Fort Collins organizations — Colorado State University and Overland Mountain Bike Association — were among a handful of statewide groups to recently receive grant funding from the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office.

CSU received $70,000 “to support the development of a Sustainable Outdoor Product Design certificate program and complete a digital asset mapping project,” according to the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, which oversees OREC. “The Sustainable Outdoor Product Design certificate will be the third of its kind in the U.S. and the first in Colorado. Additionally, digital asset mapping of Colorado’s outdoor recreation businesses and resources will serve as the bedrock of outdoor recreation community economic development initiatives statewide.”

The Overland Mountain Bike Association received $82,166 “to hire two positions in support of mountain biking opportunities and events in Northern Colorado,” OEDIT said. “Funding will support wages for the executive director, as well as a membership and outreach coordinator and trails program director. OMBA will expand operations to include additional trail services as well as enhanced outreach and marketing for regional biking events, which provide direct economic benefits to communities through tourism impacts.”