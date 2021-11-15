Lightning eMotors reports record revenue, losses

BizWest Staff

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

LOVELAND — Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) said revenue rose 65% to $6.3 million in its third quarter, compared with the same period last year, its highest quarterly results to date.

Lightning eMotors Inc. reported third quarter results Monday. Shown is one of its electric vehicles. BizWest file photo.

The maker of drivetrains and transmissions for electric fleet vehicles said nine-month revenue has tripled to $16.7 million. It also recapped several supply deals signed in the quarter, including one it said is worth up to $850 million with a transportation company owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Commercial partnerships begun in the quarter also include entry into the Canadian market with buying by a food delivery company and the United Kingdom with a supplier of fleet vehicles to end users there.

Lightning eMotors’ net loss was two-and-a-half times higher in the quarter at $49.5 million. Nine-month net losses quintupled to $123 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted net loss — both non-GAAP metrics — also rose by several multiples.

Lightning eMotors shares closed flat Monday at a $655 million market cap. Following the release of the quarterly report, shares rose about 3% in after-hours trading.

The company went public via a special purpose acquisition company in May.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC