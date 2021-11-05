Bobo’s selects Loveland facility for new consolidated manufacturing operation

LOVELAND — Simply Delicious Inc., the Boulder-based company that does business as Bobo’s Oat Bars, aims to triple its production capacity by consolidating two bakeries and a warehouse into a single operation in Loveland.
The new Bobo’s facility will be at 4501 Viking Way in an industrial section of the Centerra development, just south of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.
Increased demand is driving the need for more product, and Bobo’s is investing $10 million in the new facility, which will bring the bar maker’s Boulder and Loveland bakery operations, along with its Loveland warehouse, under a single, 125,000-square-foot facility that’s expected to open in mid-2022
Bobo’s expects growth of 40% this year.
“Bobo’s has seen exceptional growth over the past 18 months. During the pandemic the bar category was hit particularly hard, but through the homemade quality of our products we were able to bring our consumers deep comfort in what was an otherwise challenging time,” Bobo’s CEO TJ McIntyre said in a prepared statement. “This 125,000-square-foot bakery building puts us in a great position to continue producing the delicious products our consumers love and will allow us to grow to over $100 million in revenue over the next few years.”
Bobo’s corporate office will remain in Boulder where the company began in 2003. Its manufacturing employees all live outside of Boulder and many now live closer to where the new facility will be located, the company said.
Bobo’s was also considering consolidating in Johnstown, but in September the Loveland City Council approved a package of tax incentives to lure the company.
At the new facility, Bobo’s employee headcount would grow to 165-185 by its second year of operations and as many as 190-210 in year three, according to projections provided to Loveland officials.
The city’s economic development office said that the benefit to the city would be the additional employees who would earn an average of $45,000 a year and sales taxes on purchases that up to 125 new employees would make in the city. Sales taxes on equipment were deferred as part of the incentive package.
