Quicksilver Scientific promotes two executives

LOUISVILLE — Health supplement manufacturer Quicksilver Scientific has promoted two executives to leadership roles, the company announced Tuesday in a news release.
Linda Nielander will assume the role of executive vice president and Melanie Parrish will become head of people and culture.
Nielander has been with Quicksilver for four years. She previously had leadership roles at companies such as Asics, Airwalk and Qwest.
Parrish has also been at Quicksilver for four years. Her work will encompass implementing strategies that build upon the company’s high-performance culture and further employees’ professional development.
“Together, these two synergistic roles, taken on by accomplished leaders, will drive Quicksilver’s pursuit of excellence, innovation and a flourishing workplace culture,” Quicksilver CEO Christopher Shade said.
Linda Nielander will assume the role of executive vice president and Melanie Parrish will become head of people and culture.
Nielander has been with Quicksilver for four years. She previously had leadership roles at companies such as Asics, Airwalk and Qwest.
Parrish has also been at Quicksilver for four years. Her work will encompass implementing strategies that build upon the company’s high-performance culture and further employees’ professional development.
“Together, these two synergistic roles, taken on by accomplished leaders, will drive Quicksilver’s pursuit of excellence, innovation and a flourishing workplace culture,” Quicksilver CEO Christopher Shade said.
