Quicksilver Scientific promotes two executives

LOUISVILLE — Health supplement manufacturer Quicksilver Scientific has promoted two executives to leadership roles, the company announced Tuesday in a news release.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

Linda Nielander will assume the role of executive vice president and Melanie Parrish will become head of people and culture.

Nielander has been with Quicksilver for four years. She previously had leadership roles at companies such as Asics, Airwalk and Qwest.

Parrish has also been at Quicksilver for four years. Her work will encompass implementing strategies that build upon the company’s high-performance culture and further employees’ professional development.

“Together, these two synergistic roles, taken on by accomplished leaders, will drive Quicksilver’s pursuit of excellence, innovation and a flourishing workplace culture,” Quicksilver CEO Christopher Shade said.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC