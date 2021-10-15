PetDine expands Illinois production

FORT COLLINS — PetDine LLC plans to expand production at its Harvard, Illinois operations, a press release said.
It wasn’t clear how much of the company’s production is from the Illinois facility. The company has about 210,000 square feet there, with 300,000 square feet in Northern Colorado. This includes a 100,000-square-foot building it bought in August in Windsor for $17.25 million.
It had been making 750 million treats a month by mid-2021, prior to buying the new Windsor facilities, with about $50 million in annual sales. Output would triple by mid-next year with the new building, a spokesman said at the time.
New equipment — extruders and oven — and additional packaging lines will be part of the Illinois growth, a spokesperson said.
PetDine’s primary products are soft chews, liquid food toppers, powder supplements and ingredients for client brands. Most are for dogs, though the company has begun to add cat products, as well.
Last month, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) bought a 75% stake in PetDine LLC and three related companies for $450 million.
