PetDine launches soft cat treats product line

FORT COLLINS — PetDine LLC is adding soft chews for cats to its product mix; most of its work so far has been for dogs.
PetDine is a third-party, private-label pet food products maker with facilities in Northern Colorado and Illinois. Clients have access to 300 ingredients.
CEO Preston Munsch said in a press release about two in five U.S. households include cats, and owners “are committed to providing their pets with beneficial supplements.”
The company’s “soft chews are made with a proprietary process that doesn’t require heat, water, or gumming agents, which can lessen the quality and integrity of supplements,” the release said.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) this month paid $450 million for 75% of PetDine LLC and several sister firms.
