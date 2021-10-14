Home » Industry News » Technology



IT company buys government contractor

By 

CASTLE PINES — Virginia-based Criterion Systems Inc. bought Sage Black Consulting and Contracting LLC in Castle Pines, its third acquisition this year, Virginia Business magazine said.

No terms were disclosed.

Sage Black provides engineering services to geospatial intelligence and space clients, including the government. Its work often includes artificial intelligence and machine learning efforts.

Sage founder Paul Patton and a vice president, Sean Doughterty, are now executives with Criterion.

