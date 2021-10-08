Homebuilder new to state starts in Water Valley

WINDSOR — Trumark Homes will build its first Colorado community in Martin Lind’s Water Valley.
Its Pelican Shores project is planned for 59 homes from 2,200 to 3,750 square feet starting near $800,000, a press release said. Fifty-one interior lots are 3,700 square feet; eight lakefront lots are 4,600 square feet. Models go up in January.
California-based Trumark Homes Colorado LLC filed paperwork with the secretary of state in July listing a Greenwood Village base; it formally announced the new division in September. This is its first project.
Pelican Shores is a nub of land set out from the intersection of New Liberty Road and Seventh Street, across Lake Water Valley from Pelican Lakes Golf Course.
“We call it our bottle of wine,” Martin Lind said of Pelican Shores. “We wanted to open it last.”
The enclave includes 70 homes; 11 lots are set for semi-custom work from JuMa Homes LLC based in Windsor. Nine of those are built or under construction. JuMa is a blend of Justin and Marissa Donahoo’s first names.
Justin is CEO and a former project manager for Lind’s Water Valley Land Co. LLC; Marissa is Lind’s daughter. He said JuMa was mulling whether to go more toward production homes and opted out.
“The production side of construction is pretty difficult right now” with logistics issues, Lind said. “JuMa is going to go more pure-custom and get out of that risk.”
Trumark launched as a residential and commercial developer in the 1980s and 90s, adding homebuilding and master-planning over the past 10 to 12 years. A U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Daiwa House Group in 2020 bought 60% of the former Trumark Homes LLC from owners Gregg Nelson and Mike Maples. At the time it had 95 employees and had sold an average of 435 homes a year for the previous three.
Scott Davis heads its Colorado unit; he previously held the same role at Texas-based D.R. Horton Inc.
