MountainFlow mandates ‘adventure time’ for employees

CARBONDALE — MountainFLOW eco-wax LLC, maker of ski wax and bike lube, is mandating extended time away from work, dubbed “Adventure Time,” for its employees.

Sponsored Content Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business

BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley. Read More

The company “requires employees to go on a three-plus day adventure where they are unplugged and disconnected from all devices and work responsibilities,” according to a MountainFLOW news release.

“At mountainFLOW our brand mission is to create high performance, eco-friendly products that help people find their FLOW in the mountains,” MountainFLOW founder and CEO Peter Arlein said in the release. “As such, it is imperative to the company culture and the general stoke of the team to ensure that everyone is getting outside and away from their devices.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC