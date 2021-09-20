Former Avs player sells Wash Park home for $3M

This story first ran on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.
DENVER — After signing a $22.5 million contract with the St. Louis Blues in July, former Avalanche player and two-time Stanley Cup winner Brandon Saad has sold his Denver home.
Saad and his wife Alyssa sold the 5,847-square-foot Wash Park home at 1102 S. York St. for $3.05 million on Sept 10. They originally listed it for $2.875 million on Aug. 13.
The couple didn’t live there long. They purchased the six-bedroom, five-bathroom residence in December 2020 for $2.675 million, according to property records.
Saad was drafted into the NHL by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011, and won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2013 and 2015. He was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, then returned to Chicago.
In October 2020, the Blackhawks traded him for a second time to the Colorado Avalanche. With the Avalanche, he scored 24 points in 44 regular-season games and eight points in 10 playoff games. But after one season, the Avalanche couldn’t afford to keep Saad.
Address: 1102 S. York St., Denver
Sale price: $3.055 million
Stats: The three-story Wash Park residence features 4,102 square feet above ground, plus a 1,396-square-foot finished basement with a living and gaming room, a fitness room, an extra bedroom and a bar.
The finer things: Sitting on an oversized corner lot, this brick home was built in 2016. The gourmet kitchen includes two dishwashers, a Wolf range stove and oven, a walk-in pantry and breakfast nook.
On the second floor, there’s a laundry room and four bedrooms, including the master suite with automatic blackout blinds, his and her walk-in closets, and an oversized master bath with a heated floor. The third floor is a bonus area “great for a kids playroom or at-home classroom,” according to the listing.
A retractable glass wall opens to the back patio with a fireplace, six-person hot tub, an outdoor kitchen and a 15-foot privacy wall.
Seller: Alyssa and Brandon Saad
Buyer: Christopher and Kathryn Valdez
Listing agent: Rachel Quincey with LUX Living
Buyer’s agent: Lisa M. Taylor with Compass- Denver
