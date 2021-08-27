Longmont Oktoberfest location moved to Left Hand’s beer garden, event spread across multiple days

LONGMONT — Several weeks after Longmont Oktoberfest’s organizers declared that the event would return in person next month, plans have been revised to spread the celebration over several days.

Initially set for Sept. 25 at Roosevelt Park, Oktoberfest will now be Sept. 22 through Sept. 26 at Left Hand Brewing Co.’s new outdoor space, The Garden, at 1245 Boston Ave.

“As you can imagine, this was a very difficult decision to make, but the health and safety of our community is our top priority,” Megan Mahar, development manager for the Left Hand Brewing Foundation, the event’s primary organizing group, said in a prepared statement. “We felt very different in June when we made the decision to move forward with hosting the event at Roosevelt Park, but now with the spiking case rates associated with the Delta variant, encouraging thousands of people to gather all at once in one space doesn’t feel right. We’re grateful to have the ability to pivot our plans as opposed to having to cancel completely.”

As plans for the five-day event become more solidified, all information can be found on LHBF’s website at www.lhbfoundation.org. All ticket holders who purchased tickets for the Sept. 25 event at Roosevelt Park will automatically receive a full refund. Any ticket-specific questions may be directed to info@lhbfoundation.org.

