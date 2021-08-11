Human Bean breaks ground on Wellington location

WELLINGTON — Drive-thru coffee shop chain The Human Bean broke ground on its new Wellington location Tuesday, according to a news release.
The shop will be located at 8121 Sixth Ave.
“Conversations on this location in Wellington began in 2015,” Human Bean owner Frank Sherman said in a prepared statement. “The residents here have always supported our coffee truck, and it is the type of close-knit community we enjoy being a part of. It can sometimes take a while to line up the perfect site, but we believe the wait is worth it. We are so excited to officially have some solid plans to become part of the Wellington community with a permanent location.”
The shop will feature a walk-up window and outdoor seating as well as a drive-thru.
This will be the 11th Human Bean location in Northern Colorado.
