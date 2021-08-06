Headsweats names Jim Heese as new CEO

BOULDER — Headsweats, a Boulder-based company that makes performance headwear, has appointed industry veteran Jim Heese as CEO.

Heese will provide strategic development and guidance of sales and marketing initiatives, including factory production, product development and brand positioning, the company said.

“Jim is an incredibly talented communicator with a proven track record of success,” Ines Marchione, head of marketing at Headsweats, said in a prepared statement. “His extensive background in the outdoor and consumer space, along with his values of culture and well-being, makes him a natural fit for the Headsweats team.”

Heese previously served in executive roles at Exxel Outdoors and as president of Pactimo, a custom cycling apparel brand.

“Headsweats is a trusted company in the Boulder and active communities and I’m excited to further their efforts,” Heese said. “We have a unique opportunity to reinvent a 23-year-old brand, and I am confident Headsweats will inspire athletes of every level to reach their full potential.”

Headsweats is a trade name for NG Labs Inc. in July 2018, Headsweats was acquired by Intradeco Apparel Inc., based in Miami.