Seagate partners with Army to help soldiers transition into civilian workforce

LONGMONT — Seagate Technology PLC (NYSE: STX), a Longmont data storage technology company, is joining the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Youth Success, or PaYS, program.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

The program connects military service members with companies in the private sector to help soldiers transition smoothly into the civilian workforce. It is open to Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard soldiers.

“This is Seagate’s opportunity to show our extreme gratitude and commitment to military veterans while offering professional and technical skills, experience, and strong career path to enhance their professional growth,” Seagate CEO Dave Mosley said in a prepared statement. “In return, the PaYS program provides Seagate with a pool of highly skilled, motivated, and responsible candidates to fill our personnel needs.”