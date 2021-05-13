Bonfils-Stanton Foundation pledges $600K in crisis funding to 73 current grantees

DENVER — The nonprofit arts funder Bonfils-Stanton Foundation is donating an additional $600,000 to 73 current grantees to provide further assistance during the pandemic, the foundation said Thursday in a news release.
That funding is on top of the $1 million the foundation has already contributed to the fund. The funding will be directed to arts and culture organizations that have already received grants through the fund but are still facing COVID-19-related challenges. Organizations will receive money equal to 40% of their most recent grant award. They will not have to apply.
“Bonfils-Stanton Foundation continues to monitor the significant impact of the pandemic on our community and the arts & culture sector,” said Gina Ferrari, director of grantmaking, in a prepared statement. “We know that some organizations continue to struggle, but many are optimistic as they adapt, implement new models and rebuild for a more sustainable future. While we hope our support over the past year has provided some relief, we are pleased to offer an additional unrestricted grant as you move forward.”
The foundation also announced Thursday a $500,000 donation to the Colorado Enterprise Fund and $5,000 grants to 19 organizations through the Inclusive Communities Grant.
